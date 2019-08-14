Two major projects fail to get green light in Braselton

Two major Chateau Elan-area projects recently failed to get approval by town leaders.
The first request — which would allow townhomes and single-family units at Chateau Elan — will go back to the Braselton Planning Commission.
The Braselton Town Council voted Aug. 12 to return the request to the planning commission after significant changes were made to the project.
The second request – for a mix of residential units and commercial space near the Publix on Hwy. 211 — was denied.
The new owners of Chateau Elan are requesting a master plan amendment for 48 acres near the winery.
The proposal that came before the council was largely different than when the request was first brought before the Braselton Planning Commission.
Developers initially proposed constructing 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the iconic winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the vineyards and a mix of townhomes and single-family units at the par 3 golf course.
But those plans changed in July after the planning commission voted to deny the request earlier in the year.
Developers downsized the townhomes aspect of the proposal, requesting 68 townhomes and 55 detached single-family units. (The number could be lower than 55, however, to accommodate staff recommendations for lot size.)
Citizens questioned why the new plan didn’t go back to the planning stage after it was significantly changed.
In other action, the council voted to deny a master plan change for HECE, LLC, for 230 acres around the Publix shopping center on Hwy. 211.
Developers initially planned to construct a massive commercial development on the property, but those plans changed.
HECE, LLC, requested to develop 425 single-family homes, over 205,000 sq. ft. of retail/commercial space and five commercial outparcels.
While the request was controversial during the planning commission hearing, including concerns raised by the Barrow County School System, only two people spoke in opposition during the Aug. 8 hearing.
See more in the Aug. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
