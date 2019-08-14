There will be at least one contested Winder City Council race this fall and at least one new council member when the new council is seated in January.
Kobi Kilgore officially announced Aug. 5 that she will challenge incumbent councilman Al Brown for the Ward 2 seat in the Nov. 5 election, while Holly Sheats has announced a run for the at-large seat held by outgoing councilman Michael Healan, who is not seeking re-election.
Ward 4 councilman Travis Singley and Mayor David Maynard said they also will seek re-election for a third term. No other candidates had announced runs as of press time. Qualifying is set for Aug. 19-23.
If elected, Kilgore and/or Sheats would be the first women to serve on the council, and both candidates said bringing more diversity and younger voices to the table is important to them.
Healan, who won election to the council in 2015 after narrowly defeating incumbent Larry Evans, won’t seek a second term and said he is moving to South Carolina due to the demands of his work with the United Steelworkers union.
