Jarrett Edwin Lowe (8-13-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Jarrett Edwin Lowe, 70, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Lowe was born in Royston, on March 6, 1949, son of the late Walter Hawes Lowe Jr. and the late Lillie Fendora Smith Lowe. He was a processing engineer having worked with Durden Enterprises. Mr. Lowe was a United States Army veteran having served during Vietnam; and received two Purple Heart Medals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Lowe.
Survivors include his wife, Retta Dove Lowe; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cindy Lowe, Carnesville, and Christopher Lowe, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Jonathan Carey, Danielsville; brothers and sister-in-law, Garry Lowe, Athens, and Myron and Priscilla Lowe, Winder; grandchildren, Matthew Lowe, Marcus Lowe, Samantha Carey and Jacie Carey.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Lonnie Bennett and Mike Fulghum officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
