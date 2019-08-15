BUFORD - Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly, 68, Buford, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Celebration of Life to be held: Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4 p.m., with a gathering following the service until 8 p.m., in the Braselton Event Center.
Mrs. Kennerly was born February 19, 1951, to the late Edward and Carol Estes Hayes of Atlanta. Betsy, as most people knew her, was an accomplished writer which allowed her to have a successful career in office administration. Her most precious gift was her family.
Mrs. Kennerly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kori and Richard Trinkwalder, Buford; granddaughters, Lauren and Emily Trinkwalder, Buford; and brother, James Hayes, Smyrna.
Memorial Park Funeral Homes Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St., Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517, is overseeing arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfunderalhomes.com.
Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly (6-21-2019)
