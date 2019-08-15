Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority to hold tax meeting Aug. 20

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will hold a special called meeting on the IDA 2019 millage rate at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the historic county courthouse at 101 Courthouse Square in Danielsville.



Agenda items include:
•Call to order
•Discussion: Set 2019 millage rate
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations.
The IDA will also hold a budget work session Friday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. in the meeting room of the historic county courthouse, 101 Courthouse Square in Danielsville.
