The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will hold a special called meeting on the IDA 2019 millage rate at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the historic county courthouse at 101 Courthouse Square in Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Call to order
•Discussion: Set 2019 millage rate
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations.
The IDA will also hold a budget work session Friday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. in the meeting room of the historic county courthouse, 101 Courthouse Square in Danielsville.
