Softball: AHS routs Lanier in region opener; Winder-Barrow falls at Dacula

The Apalachee softball team’s quest to repeat as GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA champions got off to an ideal start Tuesday, Aug. 13 in their region opener.
The Wildcats broke open a tied game at Lanier in the top of the fourth inning and turned it into a rout late, beating the Longhorns 13-2 in a run rule-shortened, six-inning contest.
Apalachee (3-2-1, 1-0 region) pounded out 16 hits against the Longhorns with multiple players doing the damage. Alexis Griffith led the way with four hits, including a double and a triple. Emily Hodnett had three hits and two RBIs; Madyson Coe and Katelyn Flanders had two apiece; and S’Niyah Stinson had a homer, walk and three runs driven in.
Hodnett, meanwhile, was strong on the mound, going the distance and allowing two unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Hodnett’s RBI single in the fourth chased home Mikayla Tatum to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead, and Stinson followed with a three-run blast to extend the lead to 6-2.
Apalachee added one more in the inning when Destiny Sexton singled to bring in Griffith.
Griffith’s leadoff triple jumpstarted a six-run explosion in the sixth. She scored on an RBI groundout by Sexton, and then the Wildcats poured on five more, all with two outs.
Coe had an RBI single, Flanders had an RBI double, and Hodnett followed with an RBI single to make it 11-2.
A bases-loaded walk by Morgan Reynolds and a steal of home by Stinson plated two more.
The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday, Aug. 15, when they host Gainesville in a region battle beginning at 6 p.m.
WBHS late rally
falls short at Dacula
Winder-Barrow rallied late but couldn’t quite pull off a comeback Tuesday, falling 4-3 at Dacula in its region opener.
Down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, the Bulldoggs (1-3, 0-1) loaded the bases with one out and drew a run closer on an RBI groundout by Amber Smith that put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.
But Dayton Power’s line drive was snagged in left field, allowing Dacula pitcher Sydney Boulware and the Falcons to cling to the win.
After falling behind 3-0, Winder-Barrow got on the board in the sixth when Power drew a two-out walk and Bekah Freeman hit a home run to center. Dacula, though, pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the frame on a bases-loaded walk by Elizabeth Soto.
Alisah Lopez took a tough-luck loss in the circle for the Bulldoggs.
She went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Winder-Barrow will host Lanier at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Softball: AHS routs Lanier in region opener; Winder-Barrow falls at Dacula
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry