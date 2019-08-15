FOOTBALL: Panthers looking for improvement in all areas after scrimmage loss

Coach Rich McWhorter’s message to his Jackson County football team was simple: Everything must improve.
His Panthers fell at North Oconee 28-10 in a scrimmage Thursday after the Titans erased a 3-0 deficit with four consecutive touchdown drives over the course of the second and third quarters.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said McWhorter, who is in his first year at Jackson County after 29 years at Charlton County. “A long, long way to go. Like I told the players, everything we do, we’ve got to do better. Everything. Our kids work hard in the weight room. I’m proud of them for that. They work hard in practice. I’m proud of them for that. But it’s just everything we do, we’ve just got to do a better job of it.”
North Oconee, a nine-win team from last year in Class AAAA, managed two touchdown drives in the final 2:22 of the second quarter and tacked on two more scores in the third to take a 25-point lead over the Panthers.
Trey Ransom provided Jackson County’s only touchdown, breaking loose for a 75-yard score late in the third quarter.
“The offense, there were a lot of things we didn’t do well that we’ve got to do better at,” McWhorter said,
Jackson County’s two best drives in the first half — one to the Titan 26 and the other to the Titan 10 — didn’t result in touchdowns.
“They deserve a lot of credit for that,” McWhorter said of North Oconee’s defense. “They’re better than we are, and also we made some mistakes.”
The Panthers’ run defense was stout, but Jackson County surrendered passing plays of 34, 30, 29, 62 and 80 yards. The 62- and 80-yarders both went for touchdowns.
“We played really well versus the run,” McWhorter said. “Back in the spring (game), we struggled versus the pass. But I tell you, we’re solid up front, like we thought. We're solid up front like we thought, it’s just the back end.”
The defenses dominated for much of a hot first half as temperatures remained in the low 90s even after kickoff. The first six possessions of the scrimmage ended in punts. But Jackson County took advantage of a short Titan punt to the North Oconee 45 in the second quarter and drove to the Titan 10-yard line. The drive sputtered, however, and Jackson County settled for a 29-yard field goal from Ayden Griswold to take a 3-0 lead with 2:22 left in the first half.
North Oconee’s passing game got rolling from there. Quarterback Bubba Chandler hit Eli Warrington for a 34-yard pass on the Titans’ subsequent drive, setting up a 10-yard touchdown pass three plays later from Chandler to Max Tumblin to put the Titans up 7-3 with 1:13 left in the second quarter.
Following a three-and-out from the Panther offense, North Oconee drove 60 yards for another quick score. Chandler capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Warrington with just 10 seconds left before half time. Tumblin caught a 30-yard pass on the drive, followed by a 29-yard reception from Warrington to put the Titans inside the Panther 10-yard line.
Chandler threw his third touchdown pass of the night on the third play of the third quarter, hitting Bennett Toci for a 62-yard touchdown pass to push the lead out to 21-3.
Back-up quarterback Gavin Black then hit Chance Cross on an 80-yard touchdown pass ¬later in the third quarter. Cross did most of the work, catching a short pass, slipping a tackle and taking it the rest of the way to give the Titans a 28-3 lead.
Ransom provided an offensive highlight for the Panthers before the subs took over, with his 75-yard scoring run with 4:11 left in the third quarter.
Both teams played their junior varsity players in the fourth quarter.
McWhorter said his team will learn from the scrimmage.
“The most valuable thing right now is us getting on that film and looking at it,” he said. “Take a look at it, see what we’ve got to do, need to do to get better.”
