Domestic incident leads to shooting

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Friday, August 16. 2019
One person was shot in a domestic dispute between two male family members at a Queen Road, Gillsville residence early Friday morning.
The person shot reportedly received non-life threatening injuries in the shooting that occurred at 5:16 a.m.
“Both parties involved are with deputies,” states Carissa McFadden, Banks County Sheriff’s Office. “No one is in custody and no one is at large at this time.”
More details will be released as they become available.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.