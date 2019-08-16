One person was shot in a domestic dispute between two male family members at a Queen Road, Gillsville residence early Friday morning.
The person shot reportedly received non-life threatening injuries in the shooting that occurred at 5:16 a.m.
“Both parties involved are with deputies,” states Carissa McFadden, Banks County Sheriff’s Office. “No one is in custody and no one is at large at this time.”
More details will be released as they become available.
Domestic incident leads to shooting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry