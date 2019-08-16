Woman sentenced to five years in jail

A Bowman woman was sentenced to five years of jail time on burglary and other charges last month in Madison County Superior Court.
Lois Elizabeth Sorrow was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 30 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, on charges of two counts of second degree burglary, six counts of theft by taking and one count of theft by deception.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Wanda Lanet Fleming, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation for disorderly conduct, reduced from aggravated assault and violation of county ordinance 42-3. Charges of possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children were dismissed.
•Jasper Robert Peck, of Atlanta, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $600 fine on a charge of reckless driving (DUI/less safe). Another charge of DUI was dismissed.
•Jovante Demitrix Harper, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of drug-related objects.
•Richard David Hamel, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months of probation with the first 20 days to be served in confinement and pay $1,100 in fines on charges of DUI and suspended license. Charges of possession of marijuana and driving on the wrong side of the roadway were dismissed.
•Jovante Demetrius Harper, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Wanda Lynn McDonald, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on charges of possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of an officer.
•Milton Bernard Wright, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Watson to pay a $15 fine on a charge of failure to wear a safety belt. A charge of obstruction of an officer was dismissed.
•Timothy Rowland, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve ten years of probation, with the first five years suspended upon no violations for two years and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of entering an auto, theft by taking and driving while license suspended. A charge of hijacking a motor vehicle was dismissed.
•Joshua Joe Pappe, of no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years on probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and false report of theft or conversion. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Mitchell Justin Daniel, of Colbert, had his charges of battery family violence and cruelty to children removed from the dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom because he committed a new offense of battery family violence against the same victim and has failed to successfully complete the first two years of his felony probation sentence.
