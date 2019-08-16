Tax hearing involves big-picture discussion
Friday, August 16. 2019
A hearing on the county tax rate Aug. 12 included discussion of Madison County’s financial history and its need for a larger commercial base to relieve the tax burden on property owners.
County commissioners held two hearings Monday, one in the morning, which was attended by two citizens, and a second in the evening, which included a half-full meeting room. A third hearing on an increase in tax revenues will be held at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26, prior to the BOC’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Commission chairman John Scarborough opened both hearings Monday with an overview of the county’s revenue picture and tax outlook. He noted that the county has gone several years without any cash reserves. Like a household, a government body aims to maintain a savings account in cases of emergency. The state government recommends that governing bodies maintain reserves of at least 15 percent of their operating budget for a year. Scarborough said he’d like to see reserves around $3 million. He said it makes little sense now to roll back the tax rates.
“In a situation with zero reserves and zero fund balance, it’s not a good idea to roll it back,” said Scarborough of tax rates. “We want to maintain services in an emergency. That’s what reserves are for.”
County commissioners don’t plan to roll back the 2019 incorporated (within city) or unincorporated (outside of city) tax rates to offset gains in the county’s digest, or overall property value. The digest is up this year. And the county anticipates new growth and greater property values to generate $926,679 in additional tax revenue compared to last year, a 10 percent increase. The decision not to roll back the tax rates to offset this digest increase means the BOC must hold three public hearings and advertise a tax increase.
County commissioners recently approved the 2020 county budget at $17.67 million. And projected revenues for next year are $18.2 million, leaving the county with an anticipated $545,000 cash fund balance at the end of 2020.
BOC members spoke Monday about the need to have some money in the bank, not just for emergencies, but also to match potential grant funding. Madison County has had to sit on the sidelines on some grant opportunities, because it had no cash to offer when matching money was required.
Scarborough also talked about a nuanced point regarding the tax rate. He said the tax rate can fluctuate based on growth. The county is advertising a .214 mill rate increase in unincorporated areas and a .241 mill increase in incorporated areas. He said these increases reflect state requirements on adjustments made for growth and that the BOC is not increasing the rates. Rather, the rates are slightly higher due to new development in the county.
Bill Fleeman addressed the board and didn’t care for Scarborough’s nuanced point. He said it’s a tax rate increase, plain and simple.
“You could give this back to the citizens of the county,” he said. “We need better management of what we got.”
Fleeman, a realtor who recently asked the commissioners to purchase property he owned for a county park, also voiced problems with the proposed special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) up for renewal in November and suggested that people won’t vote for it.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland reminded Fleeman of his attempt to get the commissioners to purchase his land as a SPLOST expenditure. The BOC declined Fleeman’s offer.
“As long as you’re making money on us, you’re good with us,” said Strickland to Fleeman. “If you’re not making money on us, you’re not good with us.”
Scarborough said Fleeman had earlier voiced dismay with SPLOST money being tagged for volunteer fire departments. The chairman said the county gets tremendous service from its 11 volunteer departments and rescue service for little money.
“Fire and rescue for what you pay is phenomenal,” he said.
Frank Strickland wanted to know how much the county would have had to roll back the tax rate in order to avoid public hearings. Scarborough said he didn’t have a number on that. He then added that if a property owner sees no increase in assessments this year, then they will actually pay less in taxes due to the new growth in the county.
Strickland said his property is significantly overvalued and that he wishes he could sell his property for its assessed value. That was a complaint repeated by others Monday. Strickland also voiced dismay with five new county positions in the 2020 budget. And he was particularly incensed by new positions at the senior center and recreation department, saying both are a joke.
“The more money you got, the more you spend,” he said.
Vicki Gibbs said she moved to Madison County from Texas and that she feels the pinch of tax increases. She said she has seen her taxes go up and she is now worried that she won’t be able to afford her property, adding that her taxes “seem disproportionate” to what she’s getting from them. She also said she doesn’t understand why there isn’t more business in Madison County.
“There’s a stigma to Madison County and I’m not sure why,” she said.
Commission members agreed with Gibbs about the need for business. They said they’re working for exactly that and trying to grow the county’s commercial base.
“I’d like to get a steak and not go to Athens or Banks Crossing,” said commissioner Brian Kirk, who added that “we’re working to market our county.”
This year’s increase in property value is largely due to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which has added over $1.6 million in total tax revenue to be split between the school system, the county government and the industrial authority, with the county getting over $700,000 in new tax revenue from the plant.
Len Chiu addressed the board and asked if the BOC is willing to offer tax breaks to businesses that agree to install infrastructure. He said he saw successful arrangements like this in New Jersey.
Scarborough said he’s willing to negotiate with businesses that would be good for the county. Commissioner Derek Doster agreed.
“Anything we can do legally to bring business into the county with a trade of services, I support that,” he said.
But Doster added that tax abatements are typically not the first thing businesses are looking for. For instance, he said executives will get out of their car, check cell and Internet services in a spot, and if it’s not up to speed, they’ll get back in the car and drive away.
Ben Gossett took the podium to voice dismay with the industrial authority. He said he feels like the county is getting nothing from the IDA.
“What have these people been doing all this time?” he asked. “All the IDA is doing is running a utility company and selling to residential people.”
Scarborough said he campaigned on the fact that he felt the IDA was not doing its job.
“That was something that I felt was not functional,” he said. “…The job wasn’t getting done. I thought this place looks like it did 40 years ago.”
But the chairman said all but one member on the IDA is new and he said he believes the authority is now moving in the right direction, though change takes time.
“We’re just trying to improve; that’s it,” he said.
Kirk agreed.
“We’re trying to get it turned around, but it’s sort of like a ship,” he said.
Commissioner Lee Allen praised the crowd for showing up and voicing concern.
“If people were this involved a dozen years ago, we might not be in this position now,” he said.
Bob Fowler closed the meeting, commenting that a revaluation of county properties was done around 2005.
“The county desperately needs a reval,” he said.
He added that development may come, but he said the rural character is what makes the county what it is.
“This is a rural county,” he said. “It’s going to stay that way.”
