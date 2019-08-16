SOFTBALL: Crane's big day leads Red Raiders to victory at St. Pius

Lily Crane excelled at the plate and in the circle Thursday night, leading Madison County to their first win against a Region 8-4A opponent in 2019.
The Red Raiders defeated the Golden Lions 14-1 with most of those runs coming off Crane's bat via back-to-back home runs in the first and second innings. She stepped into the circle in the third inning and struck out five batters in three innings.
"This is what you need to do when you get on teams, just keep scoring and not being complacent," said head coach Ken Morgan. "It's always good to see bats come alive, no matter what pitcher you're facing, because that means you're hitting the ball hard. That's good for us going into region play and it was fun to watch."
Before the game, Morgan said St. Pius would play the Raiders tough and his team would have to make the most of every opportunity to score. They responded in kind with a five-run first inning and 11 runs through the first two innings. Morgan says the new additions to the lineup are beginning to buy in to the team's system.
"I think we're getting better and better," he said. "I think the girls are buying in, we saw Lily swing the bat well. She had a two-strike slug home run. Just buying in to putting the bat on the ball and letting it go where it wants to go. Hitting breeds hitting. They got going off each other and had a great game."
Laken Minish started the game with a lead-off triple and cruised home on Ella Chancey's single to right field. Emma Strickland nearly homered on a deep fly ball to left field, instead driving in two runs, giving the Raiders an early 3-0 lead. They wouldn't rest on that lead long as Crane smashed her first home run of the game beyond the right field fence. Madison County led 5-0 after one inning.
Madison County didn't let up in the second inning. Brooke Hooper started with a line drive to the third basemen and reached on an error. She ran all the way home on Minish's double. Minish scored on a double by Lexi Jordan who crossed home plate when Chancey dropped another ball into right field. Strickland's walk put two runners on for Crane. She jumped on the first pitch and launched it past the center field fence for her second home run. Two innings in, Madison County led 11-0.
Strickland pitched only in the first two innings and retired six of the seven batters she faced with three strikeouts. Crane relieved her in the third inning and allowed one run, but waved five batters and didn't allow a walk through the final three innings.
"They both pitched well, they went after the hitters and hit their spots," he said. "Emma had great control, she hit her spot on all her pitches. Lily's drop ball was nasty. She had to adjust a little bit to throw it where the umpire wanted it, but once she got going she was tough with that pitch.
"We played good defense behind them, and if we're going to do that, we're going to be in games."
Madison County wouldn't score again until a fifth inning rally made the score wide enough for the mercy rule. Minish led-off with a double and she ran all the way home on a bunt by Riley Ernst. Crane drove in Ernst on a sacrifice fly and Kennedy Dixon drove in the final run on a hard ground ball up the middle, setting the score at 14-1. Crane needed just eight pitches to end the game prematurely.
GAME NOTES
Kennedy Dixon returned from injury by going 2-of-4 with one RBI. She also reached on an error making her return a success.
Laken Minish is known as a small-ball player, doing most of her damage on infield singles, reaches on errors and walks, but she recorded her first game of 2019 with three extra-base hits.
"She's developing all three parts of her game," Morgan said. "She's always been good on the short game, but she'd developing the swing. It was a good opportunity for her today to do that and see herself hit the ball and have confidence in bases loaded situations where she can swing the bat and not play small-ball all the time. She's developing all three which makes her a triple threat."
