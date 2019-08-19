Nora Jean Chitwood (8-16-2019)

ROYSTON - Nora Jean Chitwood, 80, Royston, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.
Mrs. Chitwood was born in Danielsville, on January 31, 1939, daughter of the late Zelma Leaird and the late Vivian Kirk Argo. She was retired from Johnson and Johnson and was a member of Canon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Reid Chitwood; son, Dwayne Chitwood; daughters, Donna Rush and Shirley Joyce Chitwood; and brother, Thomas Kirk.
Survivors include her daughters, Miranda (Lary) Barnes, Lexington, and Christy (Anthony) Teate, Martin; brother, Kenneth Leaird, Little Rock, Ark.; daughter-in- law, Wendy Chitwood (Bill) Risner; grandchildren, Daniel (Meggan) Barnes, Alison Barnes, David (Kendyl) Barnes, Wesley Chitwood (Sophia Rivas), Wade Chitwood, Mary Beth Chitwood, Jacob Rush, Savanha Teate, Kirk Teate and McConnell Teate; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Barnes, Vivian Barnes and Brynn Barnes.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Canon Baptist Church with the Revs. Paul Creason and Eldon Massey officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Wendy and Bill Risner, 226 Cheek Lane, Canon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Canon Baptist Youth Fund, c/o Canon Baptist Church, P. O. Box 306, Canon, Ga., 30520.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
