Howard William Crane (8-16-2019)

MAYSVILLE - Howard William Crane, 90, Maysville, entered into rest Friday, August 16, 2019.
Mr. Crane was born in Homer, a son of the late Jim and Ella Mae Presley Crane, was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and was retired from SCT and Buhler Yarns after 43-plus years of service. Mr. Crane was an expert gardener and could repair most anything. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife, Polly Sue Hunter Crane, Maysville; children, Tim and Kaye Crane, Commerce, Danny and Rebecca Crane, Maysville, and Susan Mealor, Maysville; sisters, Margie Drake and her husband David, Jefferson, and Eva Guidry and her husband Paul, Atlanta; brothers, Ed Crane, Nevada, and Jimmy Crane and his wife Shirley, Maysville; grandchildren, Abby Crane, Katie Lucia, Brandon Crane, Crystal Mealor, Matt Mealor and Kenny Langston; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Dyer, Jeremiah Dyer and Mark Lucia.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Jesse Mealor and Larry Dyer officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
