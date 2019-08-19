MAYSVILLE - MD "Mance""Barney" Barnett, 84, Maysville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Funeral service: Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with Pastor Cecil C. Carpenter, Th.D, officiating. The interment will follow at Winters Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Doraville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville.
Mr. Barnett retired in October 1992 from the Doraville Post Office as a letter carrier. He was a member of the Maysville Community Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Vivian Barnes Barnett, in 2008.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rickie and Elaine Barnett, Dacula; daughters and sons-in-law, Tami and Michael Cape, Tara and Mike Arp, all of Maysville, and Tessa and James Larson, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Josh and Haley Barnett, John and Meredith Brown, Amber Brown, Selena and Tim English, Kaila and James Harkins, Kyler Arp, Kara Arp and Samuel Larson; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Gladys Daulphin, Opp, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, Ga., 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
MD "Mance""Barney" Barnett (8-16-2019)
