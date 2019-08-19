Betty Wilma Booth Drake (8-16-2019)

Betty Wilma Booth Drake, 89, died peacefully at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Friday, August 16, 2019.
She was born in Oglethorpe County on December 12, 1929, to Erla Buford Booth and Edna Estelle Brown Booth, before living most of her life in Madison County.
She was married to James Howard Drake on July 4, 1957.
Wilma was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brothers, George and Talmadge Booth; and her sister, Hilda White.
She is survived by her sons, Keith (Cindy) Drake, Watkinsville, and Curtis (Paula) Drake, Comer; grandchildren, Kelli Drake (Jon) Lathem, Alpharetta, Kandice Drake (Josh) Ivarie, Watkinsville, Andrew (Anna) Drake, Canton, Autumn Drake, Comer; great-grandchildren, Siena Ivarie and Jack Lathem; and a great-grandson to be. She is also survived by her brother, Henry (Carol) Booth, Danielsville; her sisters, Mary Lou Parham, Danielsville, and Bobbie (Calvin) Coile; Comer; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and other family and friends whom she loved so much.
Wilma was a faithful member of Meadow Baptist Church where she was involved in many activities. She especially enjoyed singing in the choir.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meadow Baptist Church Sound System Fund, in memory of Wilma Drake, 6158 Hwy. 191, Comer, Ga., 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
