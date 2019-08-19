TALMO - Phillip Malcolm Cronic, 70, Talmo died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Cronic was born in Gainesville to the late Robert Lee and Zoma Clark Cronic. Mr. Cronic was a mechanic and a tow truck driver. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cronic was also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jo Edwards and Hazel Barr; and brother, Odum Franklin Cronic.
Mr. Cronic is survived by his son, Darrell Howington; brother, David Cronic, Canon; and close friend, Darrell Moore.
Graveside service: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Graham officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Malcolm Cronic (8-18-2019)
