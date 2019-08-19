Ellen Venida Aaron Reems (8-16-2019)

Monday, August 19. 2019
HOMER - Ellen Venida Aaron Reems, 90, Homer, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Born on March 10, 1929, in Atlanta, she was a daughter of the late Abbie Efton and Doris Jenkins Aaron. Mrs. Reems was a homemaker and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, James Thomas Reems Sr.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law: Steve and Susan Reems, Homer, Bobby Reems, Jefferson, and Freddie Reems, Homer; daughters, Gail Taylor, Demorest, and Annette Modesto, Murphy, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Mrs. Lynn Grizzle officiating.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, 706-778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.
