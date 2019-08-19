Hilda Jones Rauton (8-16-2019)

PENDERGRASS - Hilda Jones Rauton, 79, Pendergrass, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at New Horizon Health and Rehabilitation in Gainesville, after an extended illness.
She was raised in Sebring, Fla., and was a graduate of Sebring High School. Hilda lived in Lakeland, Fla. for several years, before moving to Soperton in 1976 and lived there until making Pendergrass her home in 2012. She worked at Federal Pacific and Oxford Industries for several years. She attended Grove Level Baptist Church in Maysville and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and word puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Jones and Ruth Carolyn Peacock Jones; and a brother, Donald Jones.
Mrs. Rauton is survived by her husband, Daniel Rauton, Pendergrass; four children, Carol Ann King, Swainsboro, Sharol White and husband Rayford, Pendergrass, Susan Stubbs and husband Cam, Sylvania, and Steven Rauton and wife Audra, Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Lucas Calhoun, Heather Hannah, Randy Fields, Jeremy Rauton, Perry Rauton and Carey Rauton; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the South Thompson Baptist Church with Pastor B.L. Horne officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Randy Fields Sr., David Kilgore, Benji Kilgore, Jeremy Rauton, Bear Wickstrom and Cody Stubbs.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10001 or by visiting their website at alzfdn.org.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
