Teresa Joan (Ayers) Crumley Maginnis (8-18-2019)

Teresa Joan (Ayers) Crumley Maginnis passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a valiant fight against Stage IV Ovarian Cancer.
Her will to live and the faithful prayers of her family and friends carried her through two years of grueling Chemotherapy.
Joan was born in Athens, to Mattie Jean and JD Ayers on February 15, 1956. She was the affable, peacemaking middle child of six children. Her brothers and sisters: Steve, Debbie, Dale, Marty and Jenny still live with their spouses in Georgia.
Throughout her life she always maintained hallmark characteristics of compassion and nurturing love, complemented by a contagious smile, joyous laugh, and a sweet demeanor that won the hearts and trust of many. It was not uncommon for complete strangers to approach her and share surprisingly private details of their lives - her encouragement and words of affirmation will be remembered forever.
After graduating from Banks County High School, she married Donald Branson Crumley. Together the happy couple had two daughters, Deonn Brooke Crumley and Brittany Kala (Crumley) Sammons. Donald Crumley passed tragically in November 1984. Joan had a quiet, resilient strength forged by her unfaltering love of family.
Joan married Stephen Kee Maginnis in July 1986, welcoming Stephen Kee Maginnis Jr. and Alexander Woodrow Maginnis as family. They raised their blended family in Matthews, N.C.
She was a devoted wife, beloved mother, and Godly example of sacrificial love.
Her surviving family members include: husband of 33 years, Stephen Kee Maginnis; four children and their partners, Deonn Brooke Crumley Baker, Brittany Kala (Crumley) and Jeffrey Sammons, Stephen Kee Maginnis Jr. and Rita Ciaccio, and Alex and Chrissy Maginnis; five grandchildren, Reagan Baker, Dylan Maginnis, Briggs Maginnis, Keenan Maginnis, and Reynolds Maginnis; mother, Mattie Jean Ayers; two sisters and partners, Debbie and Ronnie Vaughn, and Jenny and Roger North; three brothers and partners, Steve and Carol Ayers, Dale and Debbie Ayers, and Marty and Kelly Ayers; in-laws, Carolyn and Jolly Crumley. Joan is blessed to be survived by many extended family members, including cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home led by Pastor Jerry Payne.
Graveside Service: Bethany Christian Church in Homer.
Pallbearers include: Nerick Rylee, Dee Rylee, Trent McClure, Blakley Crumley, Jamie Ayers and Jordan Posey.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in many heart-felt forms from too many people to name individually.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
