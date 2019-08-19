Sara Elizabeth Archer (8-17-2019)

Sara Elizabeth Archer went to her eternal reward with God Himself on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Miss Elizabeth was born July 4, 1928, in the Redstone community of Jackson County to Charles Walter (Buck) Archer Sr. and Sarah Nell Archer. She had several siblings, all of whom have gone before her to Glory.
She attended a two-room school house at the corner of New Kings Bridge Road and Jefferson River Road, later graduating from the Martin Institute class of 1945. After working a few years in the business world, Miss Elizabeth attended Tennessee Temple Bible College, Chattanooga, Tenn., where she graduated with a Bible major in 1954.
She served God as a missionary in St. Thomas, Virgin Island, and in Trinidad until she returned to Athens and began working in 1956 at General Time Corporation where she was an employee for 14 years.
Miss Elizabeth worked tirelessly in Christian Youth Crusade and in Neighborhood Gospel Mission because of her great love for God and children. The last few years have been spent primarily in the ministry of prayer. She has been an active and greatly loved member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church for 62 years.
Her life was a life well lived and a picture of faithfulness: Miss Elizabeth’s faithfulness to God and, more importantly, God’s faithfulness to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neighborhood Gospel Missions Camp Bethesda, 602 Bethesda Church Rd., Lexington, Ga., 30648. NGM can be reached, also, at 706-743-5909 and at ngmissions.org.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Brenson Jennings and Pastor Tom Miles officiating with burial to follow in the Redstone United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: August 20, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at evansfuneralhomeinc.com
