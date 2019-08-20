Norman Ray Quantz (8-18-2019)

Norman Ray Quantz, 86, formerly of Salisbury, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at a hospice facility in Lawrenceville, where he had been residing with his daughter since he lost his wife, Barbara.
Norman was born January 26, 1933, in Rowan County to the late John S. Quantz and Bertha Freeze Quantz. His loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Sue Quantz and his brother, Percy Quantz also preceded him in death.
Norman proudly served his country for 10 years in the United States Army, serving as an MP and in the Signal Corp. He then spent an additional 10 years serving three tours in Vietnam in the United States Air Force in communications. He was also a member of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge. After his service, he worked for the State of North Carolina – Piedmont Correctional Facility until his retirement.
Prior to his illness, in his spare time, Norman enjoyed gardening and tending to his plants. He had a great love for the outdoors, but his passion was in leather working. He was well known for making leather belts, purses, Bible covers and other leather items. He adored spending time with his family, lodge members, and Bible study group.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Angela Quantz Norris (Ronnie), Dacula, and Anita Quantz, Lawrenceville; and his son, Daniel Quantz (Kim), Concord, N.C. He also leaves behind his brother, Vernon Quantz (Eunice), Covington, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Norris (Christina) and Mark Norris (Yvette); along with three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main St., China Grove, N.C.
Burial with full military honors will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mr. Quantz.
