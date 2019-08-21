Kupis facing opposition in Jefferson

Multiple city council and school board seats in Jefferson, Commerce and Braselton will be contested in November's elections.
Those were the contested races noted early this week as qualifying opened for the county's municipal elections. The elections will be held Nov. 5 in town's across Jackson County.
Qualifying will close Aug. 21 in most town, but will run through Aug. 23 in Nicholson and Talmo.
JEFFERSON
There will be at least one contested race in the City of Jefferson's municipal elections.
Clint Roberts is challenging incumbent Don Kupis for the District 5 seat on the Jefferson City Council.
Others in Jefferson who had qualified as of the end of the day Tuesday (Aug. 20):
• Steve Kinney, incumbent, District 1 council seat.
• Jon Howell, incumbent, District 3 council seat.
• Willie L. Hughey, incumbent, District 3 seat on the Jefferson Board of Education.
• Lisa B. Richmond, incumbent, for the District 4 seat on the Jefferson BOE. The election for this seat is a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Derrell Crow.
• Brantley Porter, incumbent, District 2 seat on the Jefferson BOE. The District 2 seat is also a special election to fill an unexpired term of Janice Wilbanks.
• Guy Dean Benson, incumbent, District 5, Jefferson BOE.
• Angela D'Zamko, incumbent, District 1, Jefferson BOE.
COMMERCE
Three seats on the Commerce Board of Education are being contested this year.
Knox Smith has qualified to run against incumbent Bill Davis for the District 3 seat; Kyle Moore (a previous BOE member from District 2) is challenging incumbent chairman Rodney Gary for the District 4 seat; and Roshuanda Merritt is challenging incumbent Paul Sergent for the District 5 seat.
In the District 2 BOE seat, Mary Pittman, incumbent, is running to fill the unexpired term of Kyle Moore.
In Commerce City Council elections,Ward 4 may see a contested race.
Sam Cotton has qualified to run for the Ward 4 post currently held by Bobby Redmon. Redmon had not qualified by the end of the day Tuesday (Aug. 20) but said he plans to qualify for re-election on Aug. 21.
Other in Commerce who had qualified so far are:
Clark Hill III, incumbent, mayor.
Mark Fitzpatrick, incumbent, council Ward 3 seat.
Johnny Eubanks, incumbent, council Ward 5 seat.
BRASELTON
In Braselton, Richard Mayberry and Joy Basham have qualified to run against incumbent Becky Richardson for the District 1 seat on the city council. Richardson has also qualified.
In District 2, Jim Joedecke has qualified to run against Tony Funari for the council position. Funari has also qualified.
The two seats are the only ones in Braselton up for election this year.
HOSCSHTON
Three Hoschton City Council seats will be on the Nov. 5 ballots, including Post 5 and 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively. The two seats are at-large. The top two vote-getters will secure the positions, unlike in some municipalities in which candidates vie for a specific post.
Three people had qualified for the city council seats as of Aug. 21 in the morning, including:
•Shantwon Astin, 265 Bell Ave.
•Adam Ledbetter, 130 White St.
•Suzanne Owens, 432 Eagles Bluff
MAYSVILLE
In Maysville, incumbent Mayor Richard Presley was the only person to qualify so far.
Also up for election in Maysville this year are the Ward 2 and Ward 4 council seats. Ward 2 is currently held by Junior Hardy and Ward 4 by Scott Harper.
ARCADE
In Arcade, Thomas Hays, Cindy Bone and Shane Cox had qualified for seats on the city council as of deadline. Arcade elections are at-large.
Three seats are open this year, those held by Hayes, Cox and Bone.
PENDERGRASS
In Pendergrass, incumbent Mayor Melvin (Monk) Tolbert has qualified for re-election.
Willie Pittman has also qualified for a seat on the city council.
NICHOLSON & TALMO
In the towns of Nicholson and Talmo, qualifying doesn't begin until Aug. 21 and will end Aug. 23.
