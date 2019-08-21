Jefferson ends 2018 in the black

The City of Jefferson ended 2018 $424,800 in the black in the town's general fund.
The results added to the town's large amount of reserves, which totaled $7.5 million in the general fund at the end of the year.
Those results were recently presented to the Jefferson City Council by the town's auditing firm, Mauldin & Jenkins.
MORE OVERSIGHT SUGGESTED
In addition to showing the financial results, auditors also again cited examples of a lack of oversight with the town's Downtown Development Authority and its P-card usage.
Auditors said the DDA does not have an independent review of its bank reconciliations or its journal entries. Auditors have several times in recent years suggested the town have more oversight of its DDA finances.
Auditors also said that the town isn't enforcing restrictions on employee usage of P-cards and that statements from the cards aren't being reviewed prior to payment. The auditors had expressed the same concerns in past audits.
