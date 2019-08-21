Qualifying closes Wednesday in Braselton, Hoschton

Qualifying opened Monday for the Nov. 5 general election. Two Braselton Town Council seats and two Hoschton City Council seats will be on the ballot.
BRASELTON
The two Braselton Town Council seats up for election this year are contested.
Districts 1 and 2, currently held by Becky Richardson and Tony Funari, respectively, are up for grabs this year.
Qualifying doesn't end until Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 21, but as of press time on Tuesday, Aug. 20, both seats were contested. Candidates include:
DISTRICT 1
•Joy Basham, 9057 Lexington Ct., 714-369-5659
•Richard Mayberry, 211 Reisling Dr., 678-227-9964
•Becky Richardson (I), 9698 Davis St., 678-409-1238
DISTRICT 2
•Tony Funari (I), 5362 Legends Dr., 770-967-9889.
•Jim Joedecke, 5263 Legends Dr., 404-290-2405.
HOSCHTON
Three Hoschton City Council seats will be on the Nov. 5 ballots, including Post 5 and 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively. The two seats are at-large. The top two vote-getters will secure the positions, unlike in some municipalities in which candidates vie for a specific post.
Three people had qualified for the city council seats as of Wednesday morning, including:
•Shantwon Astin, 265 Bell Ave.
•Adam Ledbetter, 130 White St.
•Suzanne Owens, 432 Eagles Bluff
Qualifying for the Braselton and Hoschton elections closes Wednesday, Aug. 21.
An updated list will be posted BraseltonNewsTODAY.com and will be printed in next week's issue of The Braselton News.
