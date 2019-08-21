BOC approves map changes for new WJ subdivision

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, August 21. 2019
The first hurdle toward building a new subdivision in West Jackson got approval by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 19.

The BOC approved map changes for 74 acres at 8308 Hwy. 53 in Braselton from agricultural to suburban and residential. The move will now allow developers to apply for a rezoning to build on the property. That process will take a few more months to work its way through the county planning commission and come back to the BOC for final action.

Read the full story in the Aug. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.