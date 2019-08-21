The first hurdle toward building a new subdivision in West Jackson got approval by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 19.
The BOC approved map changes for 74 acres at 8308 Hwy. 53 in Braselton from agricultural to suburban and residential. The move will now allow developers to apply for a rezoning to build on the property. That process will take a few more months to work its way through the county planning commission and come back to the BOC for final action.
Read the full story in the Aug. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
BOC approves map changes for new WJ subdivision
