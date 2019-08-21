Chateau Elan back on planners agenda; large Hwy. 53 project deferred

A controversial request to construct townhomes and additional residences at Chateau Elan will again go before town planners this month.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider Chateau Elan Resort, LLC's request for a map amendment to allow 68 townhomes and 55 single-family units at its Aug. 26 meeting. Developers plan to construct the residences on 48 acres in the existing vineyards and at the par 3 golf course.
Developers initially proposed constructing 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the iconic winery. Planners voted to recommend the town council deny that request earlier this year.
In the months after the planning commission meeting, developers substantially revised and downsized the project.
At a public hearing Aug. 8, several citizens questioned why the new plan didn't go back to the planning stage after the significant changes.
“I don’t understand why this is going through here today because I think there have been numerous and substantial changes since the planning commission meeting,” said Dale Shapiro at the town council's Aug. 8 meeting. “I don’t understand why this isn’t being taken back to the planning commission to have another recommendation.”
Developers argued the changes were in response to the planning commission’s comments.
“My understanding based on the planning commission’s recommendation of denial was largely rooted in the variances that were being requested,” said Julie Sellers, an attorney representing Chateau Elan. “So I think what we did is listen to the planning commission’s recommendation…and modified the plan accordingly.”
But the town council unanimously voted Aug. 12 to send the revised request back to the planning commission for a new vote.
HWY. 53 REQUEST DEFERRED
Meanwhile, developers of a large project off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. have deferred a public hearing on their request.
Stolz Partners, LLC, is requesting to annex and rezone one parcel and rezone another parcel off Hwy. 53 for a combined total of 77 acres.
Developers plan to construct 240 multi-family units, six commercial outparcels and nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse/distribution space.
The request was deferred to the Sept. 23 planning commission meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on the planning commission's Aug. 26 agenda are:
•a conditional use request from Rick Mason for a little over 1 acre on Braselton Pkwy. at Hwy. 53 for a car wash.
•a conditional use request from Palmetto Braselton for a little over 1 acre at 2414 Hancock Dr. for an automobile service and repair facility.
Chateau Elan back on planners agenda; large Hwy. 53 project deferred
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry