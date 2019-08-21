Softball: Lady Leopards still unbeaten as showdown at Social Circle looms

If there's one thing being displayed early in the 2019 softball season, it's the dominance of the Banks County Lady Leopards.
After Tuesday's 7-0 win over East Jackson, Banks County remains unbeaten in 2019. The team is 6-0 on the season.
Heading into Thursday's region showdown vs. Social Circle, the defending state champions, Banks County has outscored its opponents 46-5. Last season, Banks County and Social Circle met six times. Social Circle won five of the meetings including the Class 2A state title game.
Tybee Denton enters the game on a roll. She's pitched all 41 innings the Lady Leopards have played in the field. She's allowed only 11 hits and has recorded 92 strikeouts. Against East Jackson, Denton recorded 15 strikeouts to back up her 18-strikeout performance vs. Commerce and 21-strikeout day vs. Jefferson.
Offensively, Banks County has 61 hits. Denton has the most hits with 11. Jill Martinet is right on her heels with 10 hits and leads the team with 12 RBIs. Jewels Ayers has seven hits. Brookely Lewis, Kylee Brooks and Madison Cronic all have six hits apiece.
Banks Co. 7, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 20): The Lady Leopards broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third when Martinet bunted into a fielder's choice. Jewel Ayers made it home and the Lady Leopards led 1-0.
Martinet plating Jewels Ayers became a theme. In the fifth, Martinet singled on a groundball. When Jewels Ayers crossed home plate, the lead was 2-0.
The Lady Leopards broke the game open in the sixth. Brooks scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 3-0. Then, Jewels Ayers singled to left field and plated Chelsea Lewallen and the lead was 4-0.
Two batters later, Martinet hit a bases-clearing double to score three runs (Jewels Ayers, Makayla Benfield, Kya Santiago). The lead was set at 7-0.
Martinet finished the game with two hits and five RBIs. Jewels Ayers finished the game with three hits. Lewallen, Brooks and Denton finished the game with two hits apiece.
Banks Co. 8, Commerce 3 (Aug. 16): Down 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Brooks connected for a fielder's choice which allowed Lindsey Crawford to sprint home and slide under the tag and cut the deficit to 3-2. Lewallen followed Brooks with an RBI groundout (Kynlee Griffin scores) to tie the game at 3-3.
The Lady Leopards grabbed the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when a Cronic groundout plated Martinet for a 4-3 lead. The team added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to set the final at 8-3.
Denton recorded 18 strikeouts on the mound. Martinet recorded three hits and one RBI. Lewis recorded two hits and one RBI.
Banks Co. 9, Jefferson 0 (Aug. 15): Denton recorded 21 strikeouts and allowed one hit. She also hit two homers at the plate with four RBIs.
Jacy Ayers had two hits and one RBI. Five players recorded one hit apiece. The Lady Leopards had 11 hits for the game.
Denton's first homer came in the top of the second and the Lady Leopards led 2-0. In the third, a Cronic single plated Martinet and the lead was 3-0. Jewels Ayers made it across the plate in the fifth when Martinet singled and the lead was 4-0.
The Lady Leopards added three runs in the sixth thanks to a Jacy Ayers single, a Santiago single and a Lewallen run on a passed ball. The final two runs came in the seventh on Denton's second home run.
Softball: Lady Leopards still unbeaten as showdown at Social Circle looms
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry