Football: Leopards open 2019 season Friday night at Jackson Co.

For three-straight seasons, the Banks County Leopards have started the high school football season against the Jackson County Panthers.
This Friday, the Leopards will make it four, and they hope to yield a better result than the previous three season openers.
The Leopards will travel to Jackson County to open the 2019 high school football season. The Leopards look to erase the last three years of losses including last season’s 23-0 shutout.
Jackson County is being led by new head coach Rich McWhorter. The offense has changed, according to Reid, as the Panthers will run a spread offense.
“We know they want to spread the ball around,” Reid said.
He expects to see different looks by the Panthers’ offense including two and three wide-receiver sets, along with pro-style looks at times.
Reid pointed to Tyler Wester as one of the key pieces to the Panthers’ offense. In last year’s game, Wester rushed for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also threw for one score, too.
“They run a lot of jet sweep with him, they run the option to him,” Reid said. “He’s a good ball player.”
Defensively, Reid said the Panthers’ defensive line could be “one of the best” in the area.
“Their defensive line, handling that is going to be a challenge for us,” he said.
Reid said the Panthers also have good linebackers and good secondary players that can present challenges to the Leopards’ offense.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but this early in the season it’s hard to tell who’s going to show up what game, you know,” Reid said. “I’m sure that both teams will be fired up and we’ll both be nervous, and hopefully we can settle in and play some good ball.”
Reid added that his team is “fired up” that the regular season has arrived.
“We’ve asked a lot of these kids this year and really ramped up our program, and they’ve responded,” Reid said. “When you put in that time, man, when you finally get a chance to play a game, it really means something special.
“I think they’re fired up, ready to go. I expect a good week of practice.”
Scrimmage Game
The Leopards traveled to Aquinas last Friday for the team’s lone scrimmage before the regular season.
Reid said the team “handled” the game well. With the varsity playing, the Leopards trailed 5-0 after three quarters. Aquinas’ JV team was able to add a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the game off at 12-0.
“I really felt pretty good about the game,” Reid said. “We were able to do things offensively and defensively that were advantageous to us.”
The defense had multiple takeaways in the game. The offense committed an early interception. Reid said the team was in the red zone when the interception occurred.
After a stop on defense, the safety registered against the Leopards came.
“Those kind of mistakes we can’t make,” Reid said. “Most of our problems from the game are correctable ... Throughout (Monday) I’ve had a couple of kids come up to me and say, ‘Hey coach, we were one block away here and there from scoring.’ That’s good the kids are starting to watch film and understand the concepts from the game, and Aquinas is a pretty dang good football team. I can’t take anything away from them.”
