Eisenhower Drive opens at Banks Crossing

Banks County officials gathered at Eisenhower Drive at Banks Crossing on Monday morning, Aug. 19, for a ribbon cutting and official grand opening of the new road.
“This has been a dream that has taken almost eight years to complete,” Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman Jimmy Hooper said. “ It took some planning, it took some pleading and it took some praying. It took an awful lot of hard work. Today, we come to dedicate this road to the citizens of Banks County.”
Eisenhower Drive runs from behind Cracker Barrel to Culver’s at Banks Crossing.
“This road is going to serve two purposes,” Hooper said. “Number one, this is an opportunity for great economic growth in this area of Banks County. This is the best thing that has happened since 1963 when I-85 was built to provide add additional property for economic and commercial growth. I can envision hotels, motels, restaurants and a convention center all along this strip here. Economic growth is one of the reasons this road is so important.”
Hooper said that improving safety at Banks Crossing is the main reason for the road to be built.
“The main reason is safety,” he said. “If you’ve ever been here on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and you come out of Cracker Barrel and you want to take a left-hand turn, I pray for you. You take your life in your own hands. We have had a number of wrecks and fender-benders we’ve had at I-85 and Hwy. 441. We have had a number of accidents with people trying to make a left-hand turn. Economic growth and safety are the driving forces behind Eisenhower Drive.”
Eisenhower Drive is phase one of the plans to improve safety and bring economic growth to Banks Crossing.
“This is phase one and it is complete,” Hooper said. “Phase two will be the road built behind Wendy’s that will merge in up at Sonic and will take those cars that turn left between Race Track and Pizza Hut and shuffle them up the hill a little bit and make it safer. Phase three will be the re-alignment of Hwy. 441 here. It will eliminate the majority of left-hand turns. It will make it safer.”
Hooper added, “You understand the important of Banks Crossing for our tax dollar and growth. We get so much of our sales tax funding from this one little acre here. Within the next five years, we will have 3,000 new jobs within a five-mile radius within Banks Crossing.”
