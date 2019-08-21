Another week, another SEC commit at quarterback for Jefferson’s defense to defend.
After facing Aaron McLaughlin, an Auburn commit, during an Aug. 10 scrimmage with Denmark, the Dragons will contend with Oconee County’s Max Johnson, who is destined for LSU, when they open the season Friday (Aug. 23) at home.
“He’s the No.-3 rated drop back passer in the country, so he has all the arm talent that you could ever ask for,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “The other thing I think is he doesn’t quite get enough credit for his escape-ability. His feet are a good bit better than I think he’s given credit for. He’s certainly a talent.”
Johnson, son of former Super-Bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson, has a big arm and a big frame at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. Johnson is a four-star recruit who held offers from 16 schools, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State, before committing to LSU.
Johnson, who passed for 211 yards last season against Jefferson, has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards over the past two seasons. His top receiving targets include Ben Noland, who caught the game-winning pass in a 20-13 win over the Dragons last year. Noland finished with 112 yards against Jefferson.
This stands as a test for a Jefferson secondary that doesn’t return a wealth of experience.
“Certainly, we can’t give up home run plays,” Cathcart said. “He can throw the ball so far down the field. He’s got excellent receivers.”
But Oconee County’s ability to run the football in its pro-style offense makes this a particularly tough opening-night matchup. Oconee County averaged nearly 200 yards rushing yards per game last season.
“They do such a great job of mixing the run and the pass … They just present such a challenge to your defense because of their ability to do both well,” Cathcart said.
This game matches the Dragons against one of the more consistent teams in the area and a team that is one of the favorites to win its region. The Warriors have reached the playoffs five years in a row under coach Travis Nolan.
“It will be almost a playoff-type atmosphere,” Cathcart said. “They’ll bring a great crowd … It will be a great, quality opponent to open the season with.”
Three of the last four meetings have been decided by seven points or less, including a 36-35 double overtime affair in 2015 won by Oconee County.
“It seems like every time we line up with them it ends up being an awfully good football game,” Cathcart said.
This series has grown into something of a rivalry, dating back to the days when both teams played in Region 8-AAAA. This is the sixth-straight year these programs have met.
Cathcart called it a rivalry of respect, praising the work of Oconee County coach Travis Nolan.
“He represents everything that’s right — a disciplined, physical, well-run, well-respected program. No shortcuts,” Cathcart said. “He really does a tremendous job. Always has.”
Jefferson enters this game relatively healthy and with a scrimmage game already under its belt.
As with all teams in the state and the region, the Dragons have been dealing with heat issues in practices with soaring temperatures in recent weeks.
“I think that will be a real telling deal for a lot of games the first week here — how teams have dealt with the heat, how they’ve prepared, how they’ve conditioned over the summer,” Cathcart said.
