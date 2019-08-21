After a largely successful but unofficial debut under Cameron Pettus in a scrimmage game, East Jackson is prepping for the real thing.
The Eagles — who thrashed Social Circle 43-7 in an Aug. 9 scrimmage — will travel to Lumpkin County Friday (Aug. 23) for their season opener.
The team has gone about correcting what might have been overshadowed by its lopsided preseason win.
The 43 points scored in the scrimmage exceeded the Eagles’ point total for last season, but East Jackson turned the ball over five times.
“I thought we left points on the board offensively with turnovers or with penalties, and we had some assignments missed up front that we’ve got to get taken care of,” Pettus said.
Pettus, who spent eight seasons as a head coach in Illinois, said his offense also lacked the overall crispness he would have liked to have seen.
Defensively, East Jackson forced seven turnovers, six of which came in the first half. But some defensive mistakes were covered up by “great effort and pursuit,” according to the coach, which enabled the Eagles to make plays.
On special teams, the Eagles had a long punt return from R.J. White called back due to a penalty.
“There’s always little things we can work on to get better,” Pettus said. “Like I’ve said, I don’t worry about anybody else, all I do is worry about ourselves and things that I saw that we’ve got to do to get better.”
Pettus reported a strong week of practice for the most part last week in hot conditions following the scrimmage triumph.
“It was good,” he said. “One day was a little off because of the heat. As a coach, you want every day to be perfect, but the reality is a lot of times they’re not … But we responded well the next two days and had some really good practices.”
East Jackson will seek a redemption against a Lumpkin County team that won last year’s game 42-0, running for 401 yards. The Indians raced out to a 28-0 lead after a quarter.
Lumpkin County has transitioned from a wishbone to a power spread offense under new coach Caleb Sorrells.
“They’re big and physical and got after us really good last year and put a whoopin’ on us,” Pettus said. “So, we’ve got to come out and we’ve got to be very physical and show them our own physicality and style of play and let them know that it’s going to be a game.”
The Eagles will have the added challenge of opening the game on the road. But that’s something Pettus embraces. While he said there’s nothing like playing at home, there’s positives getting out of a team’s comfort zone.
“Because you get to go into a hostile environment,” he said. “It gets me excited and gets me fired up … I think you can use that uneasiness of being on the road really in your advantage, so it makes it fun. Just going against someone else, for real, everybody is going to be super sky-high about that.”
