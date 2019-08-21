FOOTBALL: McWhorter impressed with Panthers’ Week 1 opponent

Jackson County’s new head coach will begin his coaching tenure against a rather familiar foe to the Panthers.
The Rich McWhorter era starts Friday (Aug. 23) at home against Banks County.
This is the fourth-straight season these border-county teams have opened the season against each other.
While McWhorter said he isn’t well versed yet in the history of teams in the surrounding area, some things immediately jump out to him about the Class AA Leopards.
“I think they are a very, very well-coached team, and what they do, they do it very well,” said McWhorter, who won 288 games in 29 seasons at Charlton County before moving to Jackson County. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes to hurt themselves.”
Banks County is coming off a 4-6 season under Jay Reid (a former Jackson County assistant coach). The Panthers shut out the Leopards 23-0 last season.
McWhorter used Friday to scout the Leopards’ scrimmage with Aquinas — a 12-0 loss — and get a further look. He was struck in particular with something he saw.
“How physical they were,” McWhorter said.
Before that, McWhorter got an initial look at the Leopards back during their spring scrimmage, and then again over the summer at padded camps.
“We’ve got to see them, and I think they’re a very good football team,” he said, “and watching the film last year, I think they’re a lot better than they were a year ago.”
Jackson County stands to see a heavy dose of the run against the Leopard’s Wing-T offense. McWhorter called the run-heavy Wing-T offense “a real equalizer at times,” though he said Banks County is good enough in its own right.
“Regardless of what offense or defense they run, I think we’re probably no better than them anyway,” he said. “But I think the way they run their Wing-T is going to present some real problems for us because they do such a good job at it.”
As far as Jackson County’s rushing defense, the Panthers controlled the running game in their scrimmage with North Oconee last Thursday (Aug. 15) but gave up several chunk plays in the passing game in a 28-10 loss.
Meanwhile, Jackson County’s offense didn’t find the end zone until well into the third quarter when the scrimmage was firmly in North Oconee’s control.
Jackson County goes into the season opener seeking an offensive spark, according to McWhorter.
“For some reason, it seemed like in the spring, we were better in the spring than we are now offensively,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the case necessarily, but it almost feels that way. We've got to get hitting better on that side of the ball.”
The Panthers now turn their attention toward correcting their mistakes in practice this week. The recent heat in practice and the start of school have caused changes in the schedule.
“We need a good week,” he said. “We need a great week of preparation, and that’s our intent,” McWhorter said.
Having coached his team through a spring scrimmage game and then a preseason scrimmage game, the new coach is looking forward to the real thing Friday.
“No question, I’m excited,” he said. “I know the kids are excited to get going and kind of get into that game routine … We’re looking forward to getting going on that. I think everybody loves this time of year.”
