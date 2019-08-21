Jefferson football team picked to win Region 8-AAA

The four playoff teams from Region 8-AAA in 2018 are expected to again claim berths in the state playoffs in 2019, but an old favorite is expected to be crowned champion, a preseason poll of area sportswriters shows.
The Jefferson Dragons, who finished as region runners-up last season, is expected to win this year’s championship.
Hart County was chosen to earn the No. 2 seed from 8AAA, with defending champion Monroe Area third and Morgan County in the fourth and last playoff spot.
Jackson County, Franklin County and East Jackson will finish outside the playoffs, the poll says.
The Franklin County Citizen Leader conducted the poll of sportswriters who cover Region 8AAA.
Participating in the poll were Shane Scoggins of the Citizen Leader, Grayson Williams of The Hartwell Sun, Alvin Richardson of The Morgan County Citizen, Brett Fowler of The Walton Tribune, Ryne Dennis of the Athens Banner-Herald and Ben Munro of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson received five of the six first-place votes in the poll and was chosen second by the remaining voter.
Region 8-AAA poll
Team total points
1. Jefferson 41 (5)
2. Hart Co. 36 (1)
3. Monroe Area 28
4. Morgan Co. 26
5. Jackson Co. 16
6. Franklin Co. 15
7. East Jackson 7
