FOOTBALL: Tigers open the 2019 season at West Hall

The 2019 high school football season has arrived, and for the Commerce Tigers the 2019 season begins with a trip to Oakwood.
The Tigers begin the new season with a showdown at West Hall High School this Friday. West Hall is in Region 7-AAAA.
"It's always exciting to get to game week," head coach Michael Brown said, "especially when you've been in pre-season mode and you've been banging around and going against each other for, really, all summer. To actually start the season, there's always a sense of excitement."
The Tigers have only played West Hall one time and that game took place last season in Commerce. The Tigers won 35-19.
The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2018. West Hall finished last season 3-7.
Brown said West Hall is "well-coached" on both offense and defense. And being a 4A school, Brown expects his team to see athletic players across the field.
"They've got good skill positions," Brown said. "They've got a running back that's a good-sized kid that can run and is hard to bring down. Got a couple of really good-looking receivers that do a good job catching the ball and getting positive yardage."
West Hall's offense will look to spread the ball out with Clayton Jenkins being the distributor from the quarterback spot. Jenkins threw for 961 yards in 2018 and nine touchdowns.
Rodrigo Lopez will be one of the playmakers on the outside for Jenkins. Solomon Riley will be with Jenkins in the backfield and will look to catch passes. Riley rushed for 320 yards in 2018 and had five touchdowns.
West Hall's offensive line has three seniors.
"Defensively, they're big," Brown said. "They're big up front."
West Hall returns four of their five linebackers from 2018 and three of their five secondary. The defense has four returning starters.
The Tigers' offense will deal with safeties Gavin Danville and Sam Holcomb and the linebacking corps led by Caden Collins, Tilil Blackwell and Nick Sturm. Collins is West Hall's returning leader in tackles.
"Just from a standpoint of their size and athletic ability and speed, we're going to have our hands full," Brown said.
Brown said he heard former coaches Steve Savage and Ray Lamb both say a team makes its "greatest gains" between the first and second games of the season.
"Having played a scrimmage just last week, we want to emphasize to our kids, 'Come out and let's get focused on our fundamentals and our techniques and see if we can refine those this week as much as possible,'" Brown said. "So, we're looking to get better at the things we do and get a little more comfortable with the things we do and come out and execute a little bit better this Friday night."
