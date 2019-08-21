VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson extends winning streak to five matches

The Jefferson volleyball team continues to roll through its early-season schedule.
The Dragons ran their winning streak to five matches with two-set victories over South Gwinnett and Cherokee Bluff Saturday (Aug. 17).
The victories came after victories over Mountain View and George Walton Thursday (Aug. 15).
Coach Brittani Lawrence praised the team's chemistry during this run.
"These young ladies have fully embraced three important core values — commitment, character and confidence," Lawrence said. "On top of all of that, they're having fun and enjoying quality time together ... Now, we take the next step forward and continue to challenge one another to be better than what we were yesterday."
Jefferson, which hasn't dropped a set since Aug. 10, is now 9-2 on the year.
•Jefferson 2, South Gwinnett 0 (Aug. 17): Maddie Grace Smith turned out a 22-assist, six-ace, two-dig performance in Jefferson's 25-21, 25-19 win over the Comets. She also had one kill. Mac Fowler finished with six kills and two blocks. Olivia Burrage had four kills and two blocks while JoJo Smith had four kills and one dig. Annabelle Cox recorded five digs, five hits and a block. Sophia Stopher tallied five digs, one ace and one kill. Kamdyn Hendrix had four digs and two aces.
•Jefferson 2, Cherokee Bluff 0 (Aug. 17): Jefferson topped Cherokee Bluff 25-18, 25-17. Olivia Burrage finished with six kills and two blocks, while JoJo Smith had four kills and four blocks. Maddie Grace Smith set up the offense with 14 assists. She also had three aces, two digs and one kill. Annabelle Cox added five digs and one kill, while Mac Fowler had one ace, one dig, four kills and three blocks. Sophia Stopher finished with six digs and one ace. Abbey Howard contributed three kills and four blocks.
•Jefferson 2, Mountain View 0 (Aug. 15): The Dragons disposed of Class AAAAAAA Mountain View in two sets on the road Thursday, Aug. 15, beating the Bears 25-10, 25-17. JoJo Smith totaled four kills and one block, Annabelle Cox and Olivia Burrage each had three kills. Maddie Grace Smith picked up 12 assists and three aces. Sophia Stopher had six digs. Also contributing to the victory was Abbey Howard (two kills).
•Jefferson 2, George Walton Academy 0 (Aug. 15): Annabelle Cox paced Jefferson with five kills, one dig and one ace in the Dragons' two-set win over George Walton Academy Thursday, Aug. 15, at Mountain View JoJo. Smith added four kills, and Abbey Howard finished with three. Maddie Grace Smith set up the offense with 11 assists. She also had two aces. Sophia Stopher totaled seven digs and one ace. Others contributing were Mac Fowler (two blocks, two aces) and Mia Mingus (one dig, two aces).
