CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson girls dominate Bulldog Early meet

Jefferson runners finished in the top three spots to lift the Dragon girls to a season-opening win at the Bulldog Early meet Thursday (Aug. 15).
Caitlin Schroeder won the meet, hosted by Hart County, with a time of 21:42.39, followed by Katherine Law (21:52.72) and Olivia Kulniszewski (23:44). Isabel Vanderpool (sixth, 25:18.57) and Emily Byrd (eighth, 26:00.72) rounded out the Jefferson girls’ top five.
"The girls ran OK, but they can all run better," coach Brady Sigler said. "Madison Chisholm and Sydney Bowles are in our top five and both are dealing with injuries. Isabell Vanderpool ran well coming off of an injury."
The Dragons won the six-team meet by 49 points over second-place Madison County.
Jefferson will run Saturday, Aug. 24, in Whitesburg at the Bob Blastow Invitational. Sigler noted the competition level.
"Bob Blastow has some top teams, especially Oconee County and Blessed Trinity on the girls side," Sigler said. "Alexander is a boys' AAAAAA power."
•Brush leads Jefferson boys: Brett Brush earned a fifth-place finish at the Bulldog Early, leading a group of just three Jefferson runners. Brush ran a time of 18:51.21.
The Dragons were without most of their top varsity runners for the season-opening meet.
Cooper Gibson (11th, 19:29.15) and Ethan Hagelthorn (15th, 21:24) also competed. Jefferson did not qualify for a team score.
"Brett Brush and Cooper Gibson ran well at Hart County," Sigler said. "Brett is our No. 5 (runner) and he beat Hart's No. 4 (runner). Cooper is our No. 6 (runner) and he beat Hart's No. 5 (runner). That was their goal."
Sigler said all runners were back practicing Monday.
