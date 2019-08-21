VOLLEYBALL: Eagles pick up four wins during recent action

The East Jackson Eagles volleyball team played in five matches Saturday, Aug. 17, to close out another week of the season.
Over the course of last week, the Eagles played nine matches, going 4-5 in that span. The Eagles sit at 6-7 in 2019.
The Eagles have yet to play an area match. Area play begins Aug. 27 against Hart and Morgan counties.
"I feel as though our team is still moving in a great direction," head coach Kortney Kurtz said. "We have started watching film as a group and making notes on the little things to get better, so the bigger things can take care of themselves.
"The girls really like watching themselves in action to better understand what they need to do to be effective."
During last week's play, the Eagles picked up wins over Stephens County, Westminster Christian Academy, Fannin County and Lake Oconee Academy. The losses were against Tallulah Falls, Stephens County, North Oconee and two matches to Forsyth Central.
"We have played some really decent teams in the beginning of this season, which I am grateful for," Kurtz said. "It really makes the girls step up and show what they can do.
I am very pleased with what they have produced against Forsyth Central and North Oconee. I always tell them that if they can consistently be at that level of play, then their season goals are very attainable."
Kurtz has been impressed with newcomers Abby Pennington and Alannah Padilla in the early part of the season for the Eagles.
"They have put in the time and work to earn those spots and have really shined," she said. "They take the time to learn new things, ask questions and apply immediately. We have high hopes for this team and see a bright future ahead of them."
•Forsyth Central 2, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 17): The Eagles won the first set 25-18 and lost sets two and three, 25-11 and 15-11, respectively. Zoe Daniels racked up five kills, Mya Howard served up five aces and Allison Lounder had all 10 assists.
•Forsyth Central 2, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 17): The Eagles were swept 25-14, 25-14. Maurissa Thomas had four kills and Camille Duncan had eight digs. Lounder had all 11 assists.
•East Jackson 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0 (Aug. 17): The Eagles won in straight sets.
•East Jackson 2, Stephens Co. 0 (Aug. 17): Duncan totaled 18 digs in the straight-sets win. Daniels had seven kills and Lounder had all 14 assists. The Eagles won 25-23, 25-10.
•North Oconee 2, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 17): The Eagles were swept 25-14, 25-19. Duncan had 10 digs in the straight-sets loss.
•Stephens Co. 2, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 15): The Eagles forced a third set but fell 15-9 to lose the match. Pennington and Thomas had six kills apiece. Lounder had 23 assists and Duncan had 22 digs.
•East Jackson 2, Fannin Co. 0 (Aug. 15): The Eagles won 25-22, 25-21. Padilla accounted for 12 digs, while Howard had 10. Lounder had 15 assists.
•East Jackson 2, Lake Oconee Academy 0 (Aug. 13): The Eagles won in straight sets.
•Tallulah Falls 2, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 13): The Eagles lost 25-22, 25-10. Pennington led the team with eight digs.
