CROSS COUNTRY: Honeycutt, Riley lead Panthers in two-mile event

Jackson County ran a short-course event Saturday (Aug. 17) to open its cross-country season.
Christian Honeycutt finished 17th with a time of 13:39.82 to lead the Jackson County boys at the Winder Two-Mile Tune-up.
“This was Christian's first-ever cross-country meet and he led our varsity squad,” coach Brittley Blount said. “This isn't something I anticipated but it also didn't come as a huge shock. Christian doesn't have a lot of experience as a distance runner but his swimming and mountain biking background has proven to be instrumental.”
Others scoring for the Panthers were Eli Griffeth (23rd, 13:56.6), Jason Crowthers (28th, 14:40.56), Dalton Hunsinger (30th, 14:43.90) and Jack Thomas (35th, 15:42.64).
“Christian, Eli Griffeth and Jason Crowthers are a strong competitive trio,” Blount said. “I expect them to stay right on each other's heels in the upcoming races.”
With 130 points, the Panthers finished fifth out of six teams.
On the girls’ side, Annie-Kate Riley led the way with a 17th-place finish and time of 18:21.46.
“She was a strong competitor in the 800 meters this past spring and that hard work has carried over into the season,” Blount said of Riley.
Rounding out the top five were Tiffany Holly (20th, 18:44.57), Kayla Sheppard (23rd, 19:40.99), Ella Cartmill (25th, 20:27.68) and Ella Galley (28th, 20:40.84). With 96 points, Jackson County placed last out of five girls’ teams.
“Annie-Kate and Tiffany Holly both logged miles over the summer and that showed on Saturday,” Blount said. “It's exciting knowing that our top two finishers from Saturday are both sophomores. The future of our program is already showing to be a promising one.”
Jackson County returns to action Saturday (Aug. 24) at 8 a.m. for the Northeast Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park.
