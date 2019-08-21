VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County off to 7-5 start

Jackson County played six more matches last week as a busy early-season volleyball slate continued.
The Panthers went 2-2 in a play day at Athens Academy Saturday (Aug. 17), after beating both Dawson County and Pinecrest Academy Tuesday (Aug. 13), to move to 7-5 on the year.
"We feel pretty good about the season so far," coach Jeff White said. "We have a lot to work on and we hope to get better by the time we begin area matches. Our goal is to come in the top four and make the state playoffs."
Jackson County faces Heritage Thursday (Aug. 22) at home and travels to Monroe Area Tuesday (Aug. 27) to face both Monroe Area and Franklin County.
•Atlanta International 2, Jackson Co. 0 (Aug. 17): Jackson County fell 25-17, 25-20. Cara Wells and Carys Thao finished with two kills each, Cadence Thao had six digs and Kylee Zimmer had four assists.
•Jackson Co. 2, George Walton 1 (Aug. 17): The Panthers beat the Bulldogs 25-16, 17-25, 15-10 behind five kills and eight digs from Carys Thao. Cadence Thao totaled 16 digs, and Kylee Zimmer finished with 13 assists.
•Jackson Co. 2, Flowery Branch 1 (Aug. 17): The Panthers pulled out a three-set win over the Falcons (25-22, 24-26, 15-8) for their second win over the Class AAAA school. Cara Wells paced the Panthers with eight kills, and Carys Thao added seven kills. Cadence Thao finished with nine digs, and Kylee Zimmer recorded 18 assists.
•Apalachee 2, Jackson Co. 0 (Aug. 17): The Panthers fell 25-18, 26-24 to Class AAAAAA stalwart, Apalachee. Carys Thao finished with nine kills, and Kylee Zimmer totaled 12 assists. Cadence Thao finished with nine digs.
•Jackson Co. 2, Dawson Co. 1 (Aug. 13): The Panthers rallied for a three-set victory over Dawson County Tuesday on the road. Jackson County dropped the first set 25-18, but responded with a 25-17 win in the second set and a 15-10 victory in the third.
Carys Thao paced the Panthers with 11 kills and 10 digs, and Cara Wells added 10 kills and nine digs. Kylee Zimmer recorded 26 assists.
•Jackson Co. 2, Pinecrest Academy 0 (Aug. 13): The Panthers dominated the Paladins in a straight-set win, winning the opening set 25-12 and taking the second set 25-6. Cara Wells finished with seven kills and three aces. Carys Thao had seven digs, and Kylee Zimmer tallied 15 assists.
