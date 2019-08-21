SOFTBALL: Allen pitches no-hitter in Panthers' region win

Sara Beth Allen was nearly perfect, and that was more than enough to get Jackson County back in the region win column.
Allen tossed an abbreviated no-hitter with seven strikeouts in an 8-0 home win over Monroe Area at home Thursday (Aug. 15).
Allen allowed just one base runner.
"Sara Beth pitched a great game with seven strikeouts and one walk," Panther coach Kristin Croteau said. "She took control on the mound."
Madison Miller, Peri Foster and Haley Harpis all went 2-for-3. Foster and Harpis each had an RBI. Jackson County finished with nine hits.
The Panthers led 4-0 after three innings and broke the game open with five scores in the bottom of the fifth inning.
"We are working together as a team and striving to get better each time we play," Croteau said.
Jackson County (2-4-1) dropped two games outside region play last week, losing to North Forsyth Saturday (Aug. 17) and Buford three days earlier (Wednesday, Aug. 14).
North Forsyth was a playoff team last year in Class AAAAAAA, while Buford made the postseason in Class AAAAA.
So far, Jackson County has played two Class AAAAAAA teams, a Class AAAAAA team and a Class AAAAA team in its first seven games.
Croteau said the competition will pay off.
"Yes, I believe playing the larger programs will help us in the end," Croteau said. "We are learning new things about ourselves each game we play. We can only get better."
•North Forsyth 10, Jackson Co. (Aug. 17): Sara Beth Allen went 2-for-2 in the loss on the road to the Raiders, while Madison Miller was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
•Buford 10, Jackson Co. 5 (Aug. 14): Buford plated 10 runs over the course of the first two innings to defeat Jackson County 10-5 in a Hawk/Bulldog Tournament game played Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Mill Creek.
Madison Miller went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Panthers. Sara Beth Allen came on in relief of Maliah Lee in the second inning and struck out seven batters over 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing two hits.
