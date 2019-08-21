The Jefferson softball team will look to bounce back from a tough week at the plate, suffering a pair of shut out losses.
The Dragons were blanked by non-region foe Banks County 9-0 Thursday (Aug. 15) after dropping a region contest to Franklin County 6-0 last Tuesday (Aug. 13).
Jefferson was slated to play Winder-Barrow Monday (Aug. 19), but the game was called in the first inning due to weather. The game has been rescheduled for today (Wednesday, Aug. 21) at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson.
•Banks Co. 9, Jefferson 0 (Aug. 15): The Dragons fell victim to a career performance by Banks County's Tybee Denton. Denton struck out 21 Dragon batters and drilled two home runs to spark the Leopard's lopsided win. Denton allowed just two baserunners — a single to MacKenzie Turner and a walk to Caroline Brownlee.
•Franklin Co. 6, Jefferson 0 (Aug. 13): Jefferson was shutout in a 6-0 loss to Franklin County in Carnesville Tuesday, Aug. 13, in a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state finals. The Dragons finished with seven hits. Amber Tullis went 1-for-2 with a walk.
SOFTBALL: Jefferson suffers two shut out losses last week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry