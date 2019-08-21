Commerce opens the season with tri-meet at Banks Co.

The Commerce High School cross country teams began the season Aug. 15 with a tri-meet at Banks County High School.
The boys' team finished second of the three teams. Scoring the top-seven runners, Banks County bested Commerce by four points.
The girls' team finished third behind both Banks County and West Hall.
