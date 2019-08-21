A controversial request to construct townhomes and additional residences at Chateau Elan will again go before town planners this month.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider Chateau Elan Resort, LLC’s request for a map amendment to allow 68 townhomes and 55 single-family units at its Aug. 26 meeting. Developers plan to construct the residences on 48 acres in the existing vineyards and at the par 3 golf course.
Developers initially proposed constructing 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the iconic winery. Planners voted to recommend the town council deny that request earlier this year.
In the months after the planning commission meeting, developers substantially revised and downsized the project.
At a public hearing Aug. 8, several citizens questioned why the new plan didn’t go back to the planning stage after the significant changes.
But the town council unanimously voted Aug. 12 to send the revised request back to the planning commission for a new vote.
Meanwhile, developers of a large project off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. have deferred a public hearing on their request.
See a full story in the Aug. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
