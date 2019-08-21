Auburn City Council to vote on ordinance regulating mini-cell towers

The Auburn City Council will vote on a new ordinance at its September work session that will give the city more control over mini-cell towers that are placed in public rights-of-way.
The ordinance comes on the heels of state legislation that was passed during the General Assembly’s 2019 session and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April. The Georgia Streamlining Wireless Facilities and Antennas Act is aimed at making it easier for wireless and broadband providers to install the “small cells” or mini-cell towers on poles in existing rights-of-way. The new law is part of a push to increase broadband access across the state, particularly in rural areas.
As part of an agreement reached between the Georgia Municipal Association and the state’s county association and AT&T and Verizon, the law requires wireless companies to receive approval from local governments before placing them in public rights-of-way. A draft ordinance by the GMA formed the basis of what the Auburn council will vote on at its Sept. 5 meeting.
City administrator Alex Mitchem told the council during its Thursday, Aug. 15, work session that most of the law’s provisions will take effect Oct. 1 and that passing an ordinance will allow the city to get ahead of the application process to place new mini-towers or poles in public rights-of-way.
Under the draft ordinance, the application fee for companies would be $100 to place a “small cell” on an existing pole, $250 for a replacement pole and $1,000 for a new pole.
Those fees will increase 2.5 percent per year beginning in January 2021. Companies would also pay an annual fee, including $100 per wireless facility on an existing pole, $100 per replacement pole and $200 per new pole.
“We’ll get some money through the fees and this will allow us to control the aesthetics of the poles so they’re not being put up haphazardly,” Mitchem said.
