Prep Roundup: AHS volleyball goes 3-1 at Athens Academy

The Apalachee volleyball team went 3-1 at a playdate at Athens Academy on Saturday, Aug. 17, moving to 8-1 overall on the season.
The Wildcats picked up 2-0 victories over Jackson County (25-18, 26-24), George Walton Academy (25-22, 25-13) and Flowery Branch (25-17, 25-19) before losing 2-0 to the host Spartans (23-25, 10-25).
The Wildcats got solid play throughout the day from Ellie Alfonso (35-of-36 serving with 8 aces, 21 kills, 3 blocks and 5 assists) and Emily Crocker (23-of-26 serving with 6 aces, 29 kills, 3 blocks and 18 assists). Olivia Swift went 37-for-39 on serves with 4 aces, 10 kills and 45 assists, while Kassidy Dell was 22-for-23 with a pair of aces, 15 kills and 4 blocks.
Apalachee will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 24, when it travels to Brookwood for a playdate.
Cross Country: WBHS boys win 2-mile Tune-Up; AHS girls take third at LCA Invitational
The Winder-Barrow boys’ cross country team opened up its season Saturday, Aug. 17, with a first-place finish out of six teams in the WBHS 2-mile Tune-Up race at Russell Middle School and had five runners finish in the top 10.
Brian Gaddy was the top individual runner for the Bulldoggs, finishing second overall (12:05.79), behind Loganville’s Athanasius Tesfaye (11:45.15). Christopher Parada-Rubio finished fourth (12:09.57), Ryan Kehoe was fifth (12:38.06), Joshua Ionashku took ninth (13:06.17) and Mason Ayer (13:12.03) rounded out the top 10.
The Winder-Barrow girls finished fourth overall out of five teams but got a first-place finish from Matilee Rogers (15:15.65). Sadie McWhorter placed 13th (17:58.36).
In other local action, the Apalachee girls finished third out of nine teams Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Loganville Christian Academy Invitational, behind Greenbrier and Prince Avenue Christian.
Averie Akin led the Lady Wildcats, finishing third overall (22:30.47), while Ashley Hauff placed 17th (24:47.52). Jade Pinela (25:28.20), Chelsea Nunez-Paredes (26:20.78) and Abigail Bugg (26:32.70) all logged top-30 finishes.
The Apalachee boys took eighth place out of 15 teams with Kevin Ellington leading the way to place 15th invidually (19:09.42). Luke Sigman was 24th (19:47.77), while Austin Sigman (20:16.39) and Sam Maddox (21:32.53) also finished in the top 50.
Both schools will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 24. Apalachee will host the Wildcat Country Season Opener at 8 a.m., while Winder-Barrow will compete at the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson at 8 a.m. That meet will be hosted by East Jackson.
Softball:
Knights off to 1-1 start
After winning a GICAA state championship this spring, the Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team has started off its fall campaign in the GISA at 1-1.
The Knights opened up the season Aug. 15 with a 7-5 win at home against Briarwood, but were routed 15-2 in four innings by Piedmont Academy at home on Monday, Aug. 19.
Catcher Lindzie Owen’s three-run homer sparked a five-run bottom of the third against Briarwood to put the Knights up 5-1. Owen finished 2-for-3 on the day with four RBIs after adding a run-scoring double in the fourth.
Clancy Bourbeau picked up the win in the circle for the Knights, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three. Mary Lyndsey Wyatt worked the final 1 2/3 innings to record the save.
Against Piedmont, the Knights were undone by a six-run third and nine-run fourth by the Cougars. Hannah Still and Taylor Anne Buckner recorded the team’s only two hits on the day.
BCA will be back in action Thursday, Aug. 22 when it travels to Sandersville to take on Brentwood School. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
