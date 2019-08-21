Football: Felder hopes to build winning culture at BCA

The preparation time for Gus Felder entering his first season as the head football coach at Bethlehem Christian Academy has been short, but productive as he seeks to build a winning culture around the program and the entire athletic department.
Following the dismissal in February of Lance Fendley as head coach and athletic director, the school made a huge splash in April, hiring Felder who spent the previous three seasons as the director of strength and conditioning at the University of Miami under his close friend Mark Richt, to both positions.
Felder was not retained after Richt retired and Manny Diaz took over the Hurricanes, and he briefly joined Georgia Tech’s strength and conditioning staff in January. But Felder said he felt a calling from the Lord to get back into high school coaching, and he’s been glad to be at his new home.
“I’m doing what I love to do,” Felder said. “I’m with my family more and getting to see some friends I haven’t seen and I’ve got some of my former players back working with me.
“We didn’t get a chance to have a full (offseason) together, but we’ve been doing a lot of team-building activities, finding out who’s tough and who can play. Every day is a stepping stone for us. Every day we’re growing. We’re teaching kids how to attack their role and learn about the culture we want to build here and understand that how they carry themselves on and off the field matters.”
Felder, a former two-time all-Big Ten offensive lineman at Penn State, spent a year with the Cleveland Browns and has about two decades of coaching experience in the high school and college ranks, including Penn State and two years as the assistant strength and conditioning director at Georgia before following Richt to Miami.
Since he was hired at BCA, Felder has hit the ground running and used an extensive network of connections to build his coaching staff.
