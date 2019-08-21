Football: Wildcats aim to ‘turn ship around’ in year two under Lotti

As Tony Lotti gets ready to officially kick off his second season as Apalachee’s head football coach on Friday, Aug. 23, he likes the growth he has seen in the program as the roster has ballooned from 43 varsity players at the end of the 2017 season — a few months before he was hired — to 115 in grades 9-12 during preseason camp.
Excitement has begun to bubble, too. Though the Wildcats failed to snap a postseason drought dating back to 2009 last fall, they showed signs of life, winning three straight games in the middle of the season, knocking off archrival Winder-Barrow for the first time since 2012 and playing competitively in its seven losses.
But one-possession losses to Gainesville and Habersham Central at the end of the season kept the Wildcats out of the playoffs and wanting more, and Lotti and the Wildcats are looking now to take the next step toward being a playoff team.
“It’s been a really good offseason. I’m pleased with the leadership of this senior class and we feel like things are starting to come together,” Lotti said. “For us, we’re focusing on the process of how we do things and how to do it right. We’re not going to focus all on the end result right off, but obviously (making the playoffs) would be the next monkey to get off our back. We’re trying not to worry about what another team is doing. All our focus right now is on us, what we can control and how we can get better.
“I’m really encouraged. I think we’re going to play tough and with a lot of heart. There’s a lot more maturity and comfortability the second year in the system. My entire coaching staff is intact. Everybody I brought in is back, and now we’re looking to turn the ship around.”
If the Wildcats want to improve on their 3-7 mark from a year ago, more production from an offense that scored over 16 points just twice, and more than 21, will be critical. And they’ll have to do that without their best all-around playmaker AJ Millbrooks, who graduated after rushing for 766 yards and six touchdowns while adding a pair of receiving touchdowns and earning GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA Two-Way Player of the Year honors.
But Apalachee does have some returning talent that will attempt to fill the void. Senior Shaan Cook, who has been a receiver throughout high school, moved into the backfield and put together an electric performance in a spring scrimmage at East Jackson, running for three touchdowns and catching another.
See more in the Aug. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Wildcats aim to ‘turn ship around’ in year two under Lotti
