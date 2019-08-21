UPDATE: 5 qualify in Braselton; 4 in Hoschton

Qualifying ended Wednesday, Aug. 21, for the Nov. 5 general election in Braselton and Hoschton.
Two Braselton Town Council seats and two Hoschton City Council seats will be on the ballot.
BRASELTON
The two Braselton Town Council seats up for election this year are contested.
Districts 1 and 2, currently held by Becky Richardson and Tony Funari, respectively, are up for grabs this year.
Candidates include:
DISTRICT 1
•Joy Basham, 9057 Lexington Ct., 714-369-5659
•Richard Mayberry, 211 Reisling Dr., 678-227-9964
•Becky Richardson (I), 9698 Davis St., 678-409-1238
DISTRICT 2
•Tony Funari (I), 5362 Legends Dr., 770-967-9889.
•Jim Joedecke, 5263 Legends Dr., 404-290-2405.
HOSCHTON
Two Hoschton City Council seats will be on the Nov. 5 ballots, including Post 5 and 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively. The two seats are at-large. The top two vote-getters will secure the positions, unlike in some municipalities in which candidates vie for a specific post.
Four people qualified for the city council seat, including:
•Shantwon Astin, 265 Bell Ave.
•Adam Ledbetter, 130 White St.
•Suzanne Owens, 432 Eagles Bluff
•Mindi Kiewert, 209 Chestnut Chase
