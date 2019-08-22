The Gus Felder era at Bethlehem Christian Academy will officially kick off this week as the Knights open their 2019 season with a trip to Loganville Christian Academy on Friday, Aug. 23.
And while the magnitude of the game will be big as the Knights go for a third straight victory over their archrival, Felder’s expectations for his team aren’t changing.
“We’re going to go out there and do our best to come away with a win,” Felder said. “Every time we play, we’re going to play to compete and play to win. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited about it.”
After a disappointing 2-8 finish from BCA last year that included eight straight losses to close out the season, Felder, who spent the last three years as director of strength and conditioning at the University of Miami and has nearly two decades of college and high school coaching experience, was hired in April to get the program back on the right track.
Felder got his first extended look at his team against an opponent on Aug. 16 as the Knights hosted GHSA opponent Providence Christian in a preseason scrimmage. While the teams didn’t keep score, Felder saw some positives throughout the night.
“I felt good about it. It was a typical scrimmage and I wish we had another one,” he said.
“There were a lot of jitters, but we got through it and found some guys who can go out and compete against another team. With a small team, you can’t really go ones versus ones at practice because you can’t bang anybody up, so you have to get creative with your practices.
“I was impressed with the kids’ effort, and that’s my main thing right now. We’re trying to get them to play with a high motor, finish what they start and not settle for anything. And that’ll be big going into the first game. I want my kids to go into every game with the ability to get better each play, each quarter and each week.”
