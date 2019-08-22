Football: Bulldoggs, Gladiators to square off in season opener

Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley believes that anyone who makes the trip to Billy Henderson Stadium in Athens on Friday, Aug. 23, to see the Bulldoggs take on Clarke Central will “get their money’s worth.”
And if the contest unfolds any way like the previous two meetings between the teams have, his assessment may very well be correct.
The Bulldoggs and Gladiators will open the regular season against each other for a fourth straight year at 7:30 p.m. Friday. After Clarke Central routed Winder-Barrow 31-0 in 2016, the last two meetings — both at W. Clair Harris Stadium — have been barn-burners. In 2017, the Bulldoggs let a 28-7 lead slip away, but bounced back to win 35-28 on the strength of a touchdown pass from Brock Landis to Trace Wells with less than two minutes to play. Then last year, the Gladiators scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter and held on for a 22-19 victory.
“It’s a good matchup historically. Both teams are close geographically and Clarke Central is a great program,” Dudley said, who is kicking off his second year with the Bulldoggs and 26th overall as a head coach. “We’ve got to go on the road to play a tough opponent. It’s going to be a huge test, but I feel like both teams match up extremely well.”
The Bulldoggs are trying to bounce back this season from a disappointing and frustrating 2018 campaign that saw them win just two games and go winless in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
They had an encouraging performance in their preseason scrimmage Aug. 16, throttling Miller Grove 37-0 at home.
